Playboy names Cardi B first creative director in residence

Playboy has named Bronx-born rap artist Cardi B as its creative director in residence, a new position, the company announced Thursday.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, will provide artistic direction on co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise, digital editorial content and experiential campaigns. She will also be the founding creative director and member of Playboy’s forthcoming creator platform, Centerfold.

Cardi B announced the partnership on Twitter on Thursday.

Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's coming �� pic.twitter.com/drz12FLfuC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021

The announcement comes after Cardi B unveiled an ad campaign created by LA-based Woo agency and Starco Brands for her vodka-infused whip cream line, Whip Shots, on Wednesday.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group in a press release. “Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

A Playboy executive was not immediately available for additional comment on this story.