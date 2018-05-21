Plated hires 360i as it pushes ahead in cluttered meal kit market

As it continues to go up against rivals like Blue Apron, HelloFresh and Green Chef, meal kit company Plated has hired 360i to handle it media account, following a review, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Prior to hiring 360i, Plated worked with a mix of agencies on media projects. Campaign US has also learned that Plated has been working with Interpublic Group’s R/GA.

Plated, founded in 2012, went on ABC’s "Shark Tank" in May 2014, and while a deal didn’t come through, the business saw a significant revenue bump after appearing on the show. Three years later, Plated was acquired by national grocery store chain Albertsons Companies for $300 million.

Last month, Albertsons began selling Plated meal kits in select stories, with plans to rollout out in hundreds of its location by the end of 2018.

"Our internal research told us that 80 percent of our customers would love to see a meal kit option in the store. And what was more surprising was that 85 percent of customers that were already subscribing to meal kits wanted to see meal kits in the store," Pat Brown, Albertsons's vice president of strategic business initiatives, told CNBC in an interview earlier this month.

In February, Plated rolled out a new TV commercial called "Perfectly Plated," which focuses on the "perfectly fresh, perfectly measured, perfectly seasoned" nature of the service and offered 25 percent off first time subscribers.

Representatives from Plated, 360i and R/GA did not respond to inquiry for comment.

The meal kit industry has been growing since 2012, with a global valuation of $2.2 billion as of mid-2017, according to reports from Time Magazine. Nearly one in three adults in the U.S. has tapped into the meal kit market, which Statista estimates could hit $10 billion by 2020.