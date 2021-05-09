Planning and buying team of the year: Mediahub's Chipotle Team

Gold: Mediahub's Chipotle Team

In response to the pandemic, which closed stores and sent people online, Mediahub’s Chipotle team leapt into action, developing a multi-component digital strategy.

This included collaborating with Twitch to create an e-gaming tournament, incorporating gaming influencers who were also authentic Chipotle fans. The brand also worked with Teen Vogue to throw the class of 2020 a virtual prom night, featuring live performances and guests such as Emma Chamberlain, Lily Collins and Charli D’Amelio. To date, performance highlights have generated more than 3 million video views.

On the television front, Chipotle secured a 30-second Super Bowl ad, which spotlighted the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Altogether, the quick media pivot helped Chipotle achieve strong Q2 results, with digital orders accounting for over 60% of sales. “While many were still trying to figure out what to do, we were already making changes to our marketing calendar and media plan in anticipation of changing consumer needs and attitudes that helped our digital sales increase 170% in 2020 and offset the massive decline in in-restaurant dining,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer.

For the full-year, Chipotle’s revenue beat estimates, while the brand’s stock price tripled in value, rising from $465 a share at the start of shutdowns to $1,504 roughly a year later.

Silver: VaynerMedia New York’s Mondelez Planning and Buying team

Mondelez brands were able to weather the pandemic better than many of their competitors, in large part because of the support and strategy insights from VaynerMedia. The agency spearheaded a number of buzzy, digital initiatives, including transforming an Oreo tweet into a real-life “vault” and developing a 360° program for Ritz Crackers (including social, digital, influencers, TV, organic, PR and even a custom emoji). Partially because of these efforts, VaynerMedia was awarded the STAR Growth Award.