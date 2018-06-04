Planned Parenthood launches tool to track Trump's policies

Find it hard to keep up with the barrage of policy changes spouting from Washington D.C.?

You’re not alone.

There’s so much noise issuing from Donald Trump that it’s almost impossible to know how many of his daily micro-decisions are having a direct impact on your life. That’s why Planned Parenthood created "Tracking Trump."

The nonprofit reproductive health organization teamed up with digital product agency Work & Co to make a service that centralizes resource to keep tabs on policy changes and track government officials who are impacting U.S. healthcare rights.

"We focused on creating a simple tool that -- amidst the chaos -- presents real, unbiased information in a way everyone can understand," said Jessica Bauer-Greene, associate design partner at Work & Co. "The news cycle makes it tough to keep track of what the administration is actually doing. But they are doing things that have an impact on almost all of us and we can't let that go unnoticed."



Trackingtrump.org is a powerful new tool that includes a timeline of this administration’s disruption to the system as well as research, updates and infographics.

The campaign, which was kicked off by a billboard takeover in Times Square, New York, took around one month to produce. The duo began working together after Work & Co employees identified Planned Parenthood as one of the top causes they wanted to support following the election of Trump into office.

It comes as Planned Parenthood begins to heavily invest in digital products for the first time in its 100-year history.