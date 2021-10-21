Planet Fitness picks Huge as digital agency of record

Gym operator and franchisor Planet Fitness has selected IPG’s Huge as its digital agency of record, the agency said Thursday.

Huge will lead Planet Fitness’s digital strategy across its mobile app, website and on-site digital experience at gyms to help drive member retention and strengthen consumer engagement.

“The team at Huge is known for ground-breaking, innovative work that drives positive impact for brands, defines industries and shapes the culture and world around us. This makes them the ideal partner to further our mission of democratizing fitness," said Sherrill Kaplan, chief digital officer at Planet Fitness in a press release.

“As we work to break down barriers for the 80% of the population that do not belong to a gym, we are excited to partner with Huge to build upon our strong foundation and take our digital experience to the next level,” she continued.

The announcement comes after Planet Fitness awarded its $200 million integrated account to Publicis Groupe under a bespoke team called “Team Lift.” The brief covers marketing strategy, data and analytics, media planning and buying, creative and brand partnerships.

The Publicis relationship is the first time Planet Fitness has consolidated its national and local buying accounts, which previously lived across 16 agencies, into one team, as Campaign US reported in September.

Planet Fitness adds to Huge’s client roster including Google, McDonald’s and Procter & Gamble.

Planet Fitness and Huge did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.