Plan A snags Prudential Financial exec as strategy head

Creative agency network Plan A, launched by industry veterans MT Carney and Andrew Essex last summer, has added strategy veteran Steve Grant to its growing talent roster.

Grant, who was previously leading the Applied Behavioral Science practice in Prudential Financial’s innovation lab, previously worked with at Droga5 when Essex was CEO.

In his new role, Grant will work with the network’s multinational clients and lead strategy for Plan A, while also bringing in his passion for behavioral science and organizational psychology.

"I am excited and very flattered to return to my agency roots with Plan A. I learned so much going client side, but I also missed ‘the mission.’ I’m ready to try working in anew way and under this new model. I could not be more thrilled getting back to helping our clients solve some of the gnarliest problems in business," said Grant.

He added: "So much of how a firm shows up with their customers is how their employees feel about working for the company. I want to break down some of the disciplinary barriers between agency and corporate culture work, to create happier employees and happier customers."

Last month, Badger & Winters pulled out of its deal to join the Plan A portfolio, which already consists of Untitled Worldwide, Van's General Store, Twin Studio and Beekman Social. Badger & Winters at the time said in a statement that Plan A "was not demonstrating the momentum we had hoped for."

In March, Plan A hired former Select World executive Sabrina Yu as the company’s first official managing director.