Pinterest unveils new tools and insights for marketers

On Wednesday, Pinterest held its first global advertiser summit, a 90-minute virtual event featuring celebrity appearances from Dan Levy and Chrissy Tiegen, as well as keynotes from Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann and CMO Andréa Mallard.

Pinterest revealed new features and products for advertisers during the event, including:

Pinterest Premiere: A new video ad solution that allows advertisers to target audiences at scale with exclusive video placements on the home page filtered by demographic, interest or category.

Pinterest Trends: A tool that allows U.S. marketers to see short- and long-term trends through data and graphs that help them optimize performance.

Conversion Insight: Allows advertisers to see promoted and organic metrics in one integrated report, to better understand attribution windows and consumers’ path to purchase.

The event also covered topics including how to support small businesses and how brands and advertisers can be more inclusive of people with disabilities, and featured guest speakers including Walter Frye, VP of global brand engagement and design at American Express and Sinéad Burke, founder of Tilting the Lens.

Pinterest also revealed insights regarding two growing audiences on its platform: men and Gen Z.

Among the platform’s 459 million monthly active users, both Gen Z and men have grown most quickly on Pinterest in 2020, jumping 40% year over year globally.

Male users created 13 million boards in 2020 and saved an average of 20 pins per board on everything from fashion, music and technology to DIY and travel. Meanwhile Gen Zers created 15 million new boards and saved an average of 33 pins per board, centered around topics such as personal finance, social movements like Black Lives Matter and small businesses.