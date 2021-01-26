Pinterest introduces Story Pins on the homepage in influencer push

Pinterest on Tuesday introduced a new way for users to see Story pins from the creators they follow at the top of their home page.

Story pins, Pinterest’s take on the popular mobile format, now include a follow feed that auto-updates with creator posts. Users who don’t already follow a creator can discover them from a new “discover creators” icon on the carousel.

Previously, users could only see creator Stories by directly visiting their profiles.

Stories have exploded in popularity since Snapchat launched the format in 2013, with Instagram, Twitter and even LinkedIn hopping on the trend. Pinterest, which launched Story Pins in September 2020, took a slightly different approach, with stories that do not disappear after 24 hours but are saveable and can live for months.

“Historically, the home feed has been the place that surfaces the ideas Pinners have expressed interest in as they engage with content,” said Jen Chan, creator product lead at Pinterest. “We wanted to make it easier for Pinners to see Story Pins, particularly those from the creators they follow so that they never miss a new idea.”

The new feature is the latest of a suite of creator tools Pinterest launched last year that aims to help influencers build audiences and curate content on the platform.

The new tool incentivizes creators “to build a following and a more defined audience,” Chan said.

“We expect that creators will begin to better understand the type of content that resonates with their core audience and begin to build a stronger community with their followers” she added.

Story Pins are currently available in beta to a limited group of creators, including Grossy Pelosi, Caroline Vazzana, and That Stylish Nerd. All Pinterest users can view Story Pins on their home feed starting Tuesday.





