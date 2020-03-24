Pinterest fast tracks new features following best weekend ever

A sudden influx of people being told to stay home has led them to Pinterest to find indoor inspiration.

In fact, so many people have turned to Pinterest during the age of social distancing, that the site recently saw an all-time high in terms of activity, with more searches and saves of Pins on the platform than any other weekend, ever.

People flocked to the site seeking ideas for cooking quickly and easily, crafts and lesson plans for kids, tips for growing vegetables, and more.

In response, Pinterest has fast-tracked the launch of the Today tab, a source of daily inspiration with curated topics and trending Pin that will show popular ideas based on what's going on in the world and what people are searching for.

At the moment, the spread of COVID-19 is dominating the conversation around the globe so featured items include everything one would need to make this period of social distancing as productive as possible, from pantry-meals to home workouts.

The Today tab will also feature expert information from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control on topics like handwashing during the coronavirus epidemic over the following weeks.

Following the intensification of mandatory shelter in place orders around the globe, Pinterest has seen a sharp increase in certain searches supporting the stay at home lifestyle:

32x increase in searches for homeschool schedule

3x increase in searches about board games

13x increase in searches for indoor kids activities

4x increase in searches for kid science experiments at home

3x increase in working from home searches

Searches for at-home workouts have more than doubled

4x increase in self-care checklist

155 percent increase in searches for freezer meals

Additionally, Pinterest has also made the mental health of its users a focal point of its efforts moving forward in the wake of a spike in searches for "calming quotes" and "stress relief", launching compassionate search on web, which makes the mental wellness feature available on all platforms.