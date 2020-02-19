Pickles and parking tickets: Sonic gets personal in new campaign

SONIC is going for a more grounded approach in its latest campaign created by Mother LA, which celebrates everyday moments.

A far cry from the usual humor of the "Two Sonic Guys" (comedians Thomas James Jagodowski and Peter Grosz), SONIC’s latest ads shoot for a more realistic view of its customers as it chronicles the unscripted daily foibles of four families across the nation (with SONIC at the forefront, of course).

As a result, we’re treated to blossoming young love, a child’s first pickle (we all remember our first), and one lady just happy to have gone a year with no parking tickets.

The spot is woven together with shots of scenery from all over the country, in what is actually a pretty heartwarming reminder that we all love those freakishly delicious waffle cones.

"We want to broaden the aperture to show the whole of America – from the wacky to wonderful – and how our guests own their SONIC experience because every way is the right way to SONIC," said Lori Abou Habib, SONIC’s chief marketing officer.

Joe Staples, executive creative director and partner at Mother in Los Angeles said: "We, of course, wanted to celebrate Sonic's insane variety of food, but we also wanted to celebrate the journey and experience you have in your car when you are there. It's a combination that no one else can offer."

The campaign is set to launch February 27 and is sure to leave you hungry for more.