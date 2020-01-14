PI LIVE Advanced: Performance and brand collide at new NYC marketing event

A new retail-focused global performance marketing event built to disrupt the crowded market will hit New York City this year.

PI LIVE Advanced, created by the PerformanceIN team and supported by Campaign US, is aimed exclusively at e-commerce-led brands seeking to bridge the gap between influencers and performance marketing in a bid to better navigate through the challenges and technologies for more effective integrated campaigns.

The one-day event will take place on May 19.

Matthew Wood, founder of PerformanceIN, said: "With brand and performance increasingly colliding and the rules of e-commerce continuing to evolve within performance marketing, there is much to debate, learn and discuss."

PI LIVE Advanced enters the U.S. market after much success in London, U.K. What the event offers is the result of significant research from American delegates surrounding the noise of traffic brokerage, black-hat affiliates using smoke and mirror techniques and chaotic scenes that the industry has been forced to become accustomed to over recent years.

The Manhattan-based conference promises to leave delegates with several strategies that can either be instantly adopted or integrated over time to optimize return on investment.

PI LIVE Advanced welcomes leading premium partners to kick off the event, including: CJ Affiliate, Honey, Impact, Partnerize and Rakuten Marketing.

Jim Nichols, CMO of Partnerize, said: "We are very excited to be a part of the inaugural PI LIVE Advanced conference in New York. PI LIVE has been an industry-leading event in London for years, and with American and global brands investing more heavily in e-commerce channels than ever before, a New York event is a fantastic opportunity for both our friends at PerformanceIN and the entire marketing community."

Nicole Ron, VP marketing and business system at CJ Affiliate, added: "PI LIVE is a high-caliber event and we’re excited for the launch of a North American, affiliate-specific event of this quality."