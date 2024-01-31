Philadelphia cream cheese introduces hole-less bagels

Why do bagels have holes? It’s a question makers of the bagel schmear Philadelphia cream cheese have been asking for years.

Since its creation, the large circular gap found in the center of most bagels has served as a barrier for schmearers everywhere, eliminating the total surface area for a spread. That is, until Philadelphia Bagel Wholes.

The limited edition hole-less bagels, introduced on Tuesday, aim to put an end to holed bagels, “once and for all.” Following this month’s International Bagel Day, the campaign offers a solution to bagel and Philadelphia cream cheese lovers nationwide with the hope of sparking a conversation about the oddly shaped breakfast food.

The idea for the initiative was created at the end of last year when Philadelphia began evaluating the proper way to schmear a bagel.

“As we were looking at that conversation, something interesting is this existential question of why do these bagels have holes, which we found really interesting, especially when that means there's less room to smear Philly,” Philadelphia cream cheese senior brand manager Keenan White said of the idea. “It's really simple. We're giving you more bagel so you can have more of that silky smooth Philly that you love so much.”

White, who prefers his bagel with Philly cream cheese, lox and occasionally pickled red onions, began gathering input with his team in December on how consumers would feel about closing the bagel gap. The group evaluated ways they could partner with existing Philadelphia cream cheese providers to offer a new and improved version of the bagel.

Bagel lovers across the country can now find hole-less bagels at local shops in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Montreal, which is home of the largest bagel hole. Participating vendors include New York’s Utopia Bagels, Steingold’s of Chicago, Starship Bagel Dallas, Rubinstein Bagels in Seattle and St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal. Each Bagel Whole will be defined by the shop’s signature bagel, minus the hole, and will be available until February 12.

Those looking for Bagel Wholes in the 45 non-participating states can purchase a bagel for U.S. nationwide shipping through Goldbelly.com from Utopia Bagels, and with Canada nationwide shipping via Stviateurbagel.com, while supplies last.

Philadelphia worked with Zeno Group and Toronto-based creative agency Rethink to develop the idea and execute the campaign. Zeno EVP head of integrated communications Missy Maher led the account for PR alongside SVP of media strategy Courtney Pischke, VP Alysa Winkler, senior account supervisor Alex Goodnow, account supervisor for media relations Veronica Smith and senior account executive Nicolette Stern.

Kraft Heinz’s in-house social agency The Kitchen is working on deployment and community management.

While the two-week-long campaign overlaps with Super Bowl Sunday, Philadelphia’s purpose for launching Bagel Wholes heading into February is mainly to kick off the year with a simple way to engage consumers, White said.

Millennials are typically the largest cohort of cream cheese fans, he added, noting that the campaign will use influencers to share photo and video assets across social media, hopefully starting a larger conversation.

“We're always listening to our fans and to social media and thinking about ways that we can intersect with culture,” White said. “Bagels and cream cheese will always be part of the Philly conversation and finding new and different ways to get people to enjoy them.”

Budget details for the campaign were not disclosed.

Kraft Heinz is an American food company with brands such as Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Lunchables and Maxwell House. The company reported net sales of $6.57 billion in Q3, missing expectations of $6.72 billion.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.