Phenomenon hires industry vet Sandy Song as client chief

Independent agency Phenomenon has appointed former 180LA managing director Sandy Song to the newly created position of chief client officer.

Song, who began working at Phenomenon in January as a consultant, said her objective at the Los Angeles-based shop is to "enable and empower our gifted creative minds to do what they do best – bring to life, unexpected, solutions-oriented, results-driven strategies for our clients."

In her role, Song will look to deepen Phenomenon’s relationships with its clients and make sure they’re all served with curated teams. Some of Phenomenon’s clients include American Express, KB Homes, Central Pacific Bank, TD Ameritrade Institutional, HBO, Seraphina and Stash Tea Company.

Song will also focus on talent at the agency, including growth, development and diverse representation.

"In an industry where clients are the lifeblood, and at this stage in our evolution, we felt it necessary to have executive leadership that advocated for, worked on behalf of, and focused exclusively on client satisfaction and retention," said Phenomenon Founder and CEO Krish Menon. "We’re pleased to have her fresh perspectives and lucky to have Sandy join our team."

Before her most recent role as managing director at 180LA, Song was a group brand director at the Omnicom agency. Before that, she spent time at Deutsch, Team One and RPA, where she worked across various categories serving clients like Honda, Visa, Del Monte Foods, Pepsico, Taco Bell, Mitsubishi, Lexus and more.