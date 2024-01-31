PHD retains HP’s global media account

PHD has retained HP’s global media account in a competitive review, Campaign US has learned.

The agency will continue to handle traditional media strategy, planning and buying globally. HP has a significant in-house media team and will manage digital media buying internally.

HP spent $194 million in media globally in 2023, with 69% of investment going toward digital channels, according to Comvergence.

PHD, which is part of Omnicom Media Group, retained the business after a three month review. A mix of holding company-owned media agencies and specialty shops participated.

It was awarded the entire global HP business in 2017, after the technology company moved its digital media buying account from Essence. PHD has been handling traditional media buying for HP since 2009.

In a statement shared with Campaign US, Freddie Liversidge, global head of media at HP, said PHD’s Agency as a Platform model “delivers the talent, tools and technology that will drive better outcomes for HP, while also enabling the flexibility to wrap around and support our in-house team.”

He continued: “This partnership combines the best aspects of the agency world with the closeness and transparency of an in-house team to advance the business goals of both the brand and the wider business.”

In addition to its flexible model and ability to work with in-house teams, HP chose PHD for its global scale, its strategy and planning capabilities and focus on transparency and accountability, according to a PHD spokesperson. HP operates in more than 170 countries.

The assignment comes shortly after Antonio Lucio rejoined HP as chief marketing officer in November.

“Over the course of a relationship that began in 2009, HP and PHD have been partners in navigating disruption. Having concluded an extensive competitive review with the decision to continue that partnership, HP has given us the best possible vote of confidence as the preferred agency for their ongoing transformation,” Guy Marks, CEO, PHD Worldwide, said in a statement provided to Campaign US.

“Our collaboration will continue to evolve, as we bring the connected intelligence of the global PHD network, supported by the scale and infrastructure of Omnicom Media Group, to augment HP’s in-house team, delivering future-ready marketing strategies that translate marketplace challenges into business growth,” he continued.

HP is the latest win for PHD, which picked up Grupo Bimbo, Uber and McCain Foods last year, bringing it to the No. 4 slot in Campaign’s latest US Agency Rankings table.

Marks was named CEO of PHD Worldwide in September, stepping up from the same role in EMEA and replacing longtime CEO Philippa Brown.