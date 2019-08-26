Pfizer, TracyLocke Brazil help raise awareness of rare disease

Earlier this month, TracyLocke Brazil created a film to highlight the symptoms of familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP), a rare disease that is hard to diagnose, and so far, the video has hit way above its goal projections on social media.

As of August 23, the video, "Beautiful Dreamer," garnered 3.5 million views on Facebook and Instagram, which is 184 percent of its goal, followed by 23 million impressions (157 percent of the goal) and it reached 15 million people (146 percent of its goal). The film also received 230,000 clicks, which was 97 percent of its goal, along with 4,200 shares, 367 comments and 23,000 reactions and likes so far.

Pfizer - Dreamer - Salsa from Stink São Paulo on Vimeo.

"The cause is extremely important - that’s why it makes us extra proud to have produced the film and the full campaign. We are very happy with the results and we thank Pfizer for returning the dreams for those who endure FAP," said Pipo Calazans, CEO of TracyLocke Brazil.

"Beautiful Dreamer," which was co-produced by Stink Films, shows the story of a young woman who is diagnosed with FAP and fears her dreams in life will no longer come true – until she realized that the disease can be treated.