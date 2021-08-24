Petco picks David Hallisey as CCO; Katie Nauman promoted to CMO

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 7 hours ago
Petco has named David Hallisey to the newly created role of CCO. (Image via Getty)
Petco has named David Hallisey to the newly created role of CCO. (Image via Getty)

The appointments follow Tariq Hassan’s exit as CMO.

Petco has named David Hallisey to the newly created role of chief communications officer, effective immediately.  

The pet retailer also promoted Katie Nauman to chief marketing officer, taking over from Tariq Hassan, who will transition to the role of chief marketing and digital customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, effective September 27.

A Petco representative confirmed the appointments but was not immediately available for further comment.

Hallisey previously served as VP of corporate communications at Petco for eight years. Nauman served as VP of integrated marketing. 

In a statement, Petco said it is “pleased to appoint two deeply experienced, proven Petco executives to lead marketing and communications efforts as [it] deepens [its] relationship with pets, pet parents and employees.” 

A Petco spokesperson said in an email that Hallisey and Nauman have been “integral to our company’s transformation and played a critical role in our evolution from a traditional retailer to a leading health and wellness ecosystem.”

The spokesperson added that Petco is “grateful” for Hassan’s work in “transforming our brand to a health and wellness company and positioning Petco for success in the future.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS