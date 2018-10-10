"Personalization will be old news once it's at the scale we envision"

Sean Reardon, CEO at Zenith USA, says he is an ‘eternal optimist’ and explains how important talented people are to driving business growth. He believes his agency is delivering better results for clients than ever – and more precise and personalised experiences for consumers.

Here’s what he said:

My happiest CEO moments occur when I look at the talent we attract and keep. I’m a very human person and I feed off the energy of others. I’m proud of the people we have brought into the business. Shenan Reed and Kathleen Dundas, to name a couple, are awesome hires. And our ability to keep people sets us apart.

A comfort with ambiguity is what I look for. And that’s in talent at all levels – whether it’s a chief officer or person charged with monitoring the lights. It’s the best skill you can bear because if there is one constant in business, it’s change. We want people who combine that with subject expertise.

It’s a talent arms race – and I want to win. I’m surrounded by a lot of wonderful people, that make me look even better. But there is a lot of movement, with more pitches than ever, which creates a kind of disruption to continuity. We are at an advantage as we have great retention but you’re not just competing with rival agencies any more, you’re competing with ad-tech the startups and the consultancies. So talent is a primary strategic focus to winning short and long term.

We need to convert industry challenges into opportunity. That’s what the industry does well. We’ve lost the narrative on trust and transparency – people have made it out to be differentiators in the market, but actually that’s entry-level.

Our industry shits on itself too much. The future is bright – there are things we’re doing that are awesome and things we’ve done in the past that we need to correct but we’re making progress. There is a proliferation of new media and a fragmentation of old – with mass potential of consumer connectivity.

A media plan shouldn’t feel like a car manual. There is a lot you could do. But you need to advise clients what they should do. If you try to do everything at the same time, you’re going to outsource yourself, no matter what size you are. Recognize the potential but focussing on what is right for your brand and your customer – is critical.

I might be too honest on occasion. A good agency-CMO relationship is knowing that every client is facing unique circumstances. The bi-product of this is we have to take our industry through the lens of our specific client businesses and that requires: dynamic thinking, nimbleness, flexibility and extra energy. It’s the antithesis of the cookie cutter approach. Our industry has to run through the client’s industry. We’re going to succeed by paying high attention to the challenges they face.

Our ROI is strong and wins both CMOs and CFOs. We’ve been the ROI agency for 17 years and it’s been a gift. It’s a reinforcement to our media buying prowess. But I’m also excited about how we continue to contribute to commerce, data and creativity.

Personalization will be old news by the time it’s at the scale we envision. And it’s great to be a pioneer in that journey. We’re already exploring and using the potential of data and tech to improve precision and personalization. We can reach consumers in good moods, bad moods, if they’re right or left-handed, if they’re in the market for something.

Zenith is my Beyonce. I have the Destiny’s Child of media agencies as the US CEO at Zenith, MRY and Moxie. The industry is maturing and we’re at the forefront. I'm empowered to change the world.