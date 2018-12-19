Periscope's latest edition of Peace Paper goes global

Peace Paper, a non-profit initiative started by Periscope to use creativity for good, has crossed international borders just in time for the holidays.

The effort, which is dedicated to creating gift wrapping paper that promotes world peace, includes more than 12 well-known artists this year. The creatives are from Spain, England, Croatia, Lithuania, Japan, the Netherlands, China and the U.S.

All proceeds from Peace Paper goes toward peace education in public schools. For every three rolls of paper sold, the non-profit donates one as a part of a Peace Paper school kit which includes an art-focused curriculum for kids from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

"As the popularity of Peace Paper grows we are able to give back even more to schools, so we are thrilled that creatives from around the world are hearing about our mission and wanting to join in," said Liz Ross, CEO of Periscope. "The success of this most recent edition of Peace Paper highlights that the desire for more peace and kindness in our world knows no borders."

Each artist was asked to showcase their own interpretation of peace for the original gift wrap artwork. The international edition of Peace Paper will be shared by Periscope staffers, friends and clients, and it will be available for purchase on www.projectpeacepaper.com at the beginning of 2019.

"We have always encouraged people from all backgrounds and walks of life to get involved in creating Peace Paper since our brand is all about inclusion, peace and kindness, but it is truly inspiring to see global artists of this high caliber feel moved to join the cause. It is proof that there are so many in our industry who want to use creativity for good," said Peter Nicholson, Periscope’s chief creative officer.

He added: "This year's Peace Paper is our most visually elevated edition yet with something in it to excite every eye. The modern style accomplished by incorporating so many fresh perspectives on peace from worldwide talent makes it universally appealing whether you wrap it around gifts during the holidays or put it on display as artwork."