How Periscope is using beer for a good cause

Creative agency Periscope has captured the spirit of Oktoberfest with its second annual charity brewfest.

During the event titled "Full Pints for Half Pints" employees created and branded 11 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers.

The beef-fueled festivity raised $1,300 dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation to support the organization’s mission to grant wishes and inspire hope.

The cleverly named Automatic Reply, a Coconut Vanilla Milkshake IPA created by Account Supervisor Randy Cunningham, took first place in the alcoholic category while Fillmore Kombucha came in first in the non-alcoholic category.

"You’re home free and you’ve officially checked into your flight headed to Aruba or something. That feeling. That is what this beer tastes like," reads Automatic Reply’s description.

Other brews included Kiss My Prickly Ash, created by Associate Content Producer Alex Fults.

The brew uniquely features prickly ash berries, known for their natural numbing agent that affects the tongue and mouth found in Periscope’s photo studio parking lot.

"We might as well launch a Periscope brewing department," Cunningham said, sparking hopes that we might see Automatic Reply in stores one day.