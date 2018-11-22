Periscope raises cash with beer brewed from parking lot ingredients

If there’s one thing Periscope knows, it’s beer.

That’s why agency staff harnessed their homebrewing skills to raise more than $1,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The first annual charity brewfest featured tasting lineups of pale pilsners, full-bodied ales and a variety of ciders ranging from crisp and dry to sparkling and sweet.

The most questionable-sounding beer was the Parking Lot Pepper Pale Ale, created by a team from Periscope’s P4 studio. The bright, extra blonde brew was made from ingredients harvested and foraged from P4 studio’s parking lot. No reports of beer-related illnesses yet, other than hangovers.