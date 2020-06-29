Periscope enhances leadership team to help 'redefine integrated marketing'

As part of its transformation to help clients drive growth, Periscope is strengthening its leadership team with a number of new hires, including Cari Bucci-Hulings as president.

Bucci-Hulings, most recently president of independent agency MARC USA, will officially take on the new role July 6 and report to Eric Ashworth, VP of of agency solutions for Quad. One of her main tasks will be to amplify Periscope’s mission of helping people do what they love while expanding the business.

"Periscope is unencumbered by a complex holding company structure, so it enjoys the agility of an independent agency with access to the vast resources and support of a global parent organization," said Bucci-Hulings.

She added: "The agency’s dynamic culture and unwavering connection to the heart of what makes consumers act results in unexpected, impactful brand experiences. I am thrilled to join this fierce and scrappy organization and to be part of the Quad/Periscope journey to redefine integrated marketing and create an alternative to the traditional siloed agency."

Additionally, Periscope hired Matt Benka as senior-VP of growth in April; and Nathan Young as group strategy director in March.

Benka is focused on building out Periscope’s go-to-market strategy and positioning, while Young has been an integral part of the shop’s COVID-19 response team. Young also is one of two industry leaders who rallied 600 black advertising professionals to write out 12 actions agencies should take to eradicate systemic racism inside their companies.

"Fresh thinking, infectious energy, and unparalleled passion…this is how we define leadership at Periscope," said Ashworth. "Partnering with CCO Peter Nicholson, we have our sights set on delighted clients who are looking for a new kind of partner."

Some of Periscope’s client work has been for Cox Communications, Hairless Dog Brewing, Intuit, Krispy Kreme, Minnesota Lottery, PEMCO Insurance, Red Robin, Walgreens and more.