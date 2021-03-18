Pepsi’s newest permanent flavor: mango

Sometimes the best combinations are the most unexpected ones.

That’s why Pepsi is launching Pepsi Mango, its first permanent flavored cola in five years, on March 22. It’s the first time Pepsi has had a permanent release for its regular and zero sugar varieties at the same time.

But why mango? The surprising flavor combination might raise some eyebrows.

According to Pepsi, “the bright citrus and rich caramel notes of an ice-cold Pepsi create the perfect cola base for the ripe, juice flavors that make mango so irresistible."

“Mango is really having a moment,” Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi told Campaign US. “It's one of the most popular, versatile fruits [that goes] with a lot of different cuisines. Consumption in the U.S. has increased about three fold in the last decade.”

While, Pepsi understood the potential skepticism mango might face as the new flavor in town, sometimes the most unexpected pairs go together, Kaplan said

“I think tasting is believing,” he said. ”Sometimes the people who go best together might not be what you would think, but they actually really work well together once you get into it.”

Pepsi had some fun with the idea of a “perfect match” between an unlikely pairing. In April, the soda brand will launch a campaign on Instagram to help real people find their own perfect match. Inspired by the video dating fad in the 1980s, the campaign will highlight singles with fun personality introductions and contact information for prospective matches to “shoot their shot.”

Pepsi will also promote the new flavor with a 15-second national spot, which will air in English and Spanish. The ad shows a mango rolling out of a fruit bowl over to its perfect match: Pepsi. The spot is set to the song “Take You Dancing” by Jason Derulo.

The campaign targets millennials and Gen Zers looking to try new products, Kaplan said. Pepsi is also making a big push in the Hispanic market, where mango is a cultural staple.

Pepsi Mango will be available nationwide in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce, 12-packs.