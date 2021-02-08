How PepsiCo used goPuff to deliver Super Bowl snacks in real time

Pepsi may have sat out this year’s Super Bowl ads-fest, but it still wanted to be top of mind for consumers enjoying the game.

So the CPG giant partnered with instant food delivery service goPuff to ensure customers got their game-day snacks for the Super Bowl.

Through the platform, goPuff offered more than 55 flash sales on goods such as chips, dip, and wine during the game.

"This year more than ever, we were looking for creative and impactful ways to connect with fans at home during the Super Bowl,” said Emily Frankel, head of ecommerce marketing at PepsiCo. “GoPuff has a unique ability to connect with consumers when our brands are top of mind, and then turn those moments into purchases.”

To take advantage of the sales, fans followed along on Twitter, Instagram and in the goPuff app for deals that popped up during the game to correspond with the live broadcast.

“It was an awesome experiment for us to see whether we can drive immediate purchasing that is not normally seen [during] the Super Bowl,” said Marshall Osborne, head of experiential for goPuff. “We can help our brand partners understand how their ads are performing not just from social engagement, but actual purchasing behavior.”

During the game, goPuff’s Instant Buzz Index measured the immediate impact of commercials on consumer demand for products being advertised. Pringles, for instance, saw order volume nearly double in the hour following its Super Bowl spot, which introduced the BBQ Pizza Stack.

Even brands that didn't advertise in the game saw a sales lift around the Super Bowl buzz. Ben & Jerry’s, for example, nearly doubled its order share from the pregame period to 16% of all orders on goPuff.

One fan in Tampa Bay ordered 4 Red Bulls, an Uptime, a 5 hour Energy and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot moments after kick-off the essentials to get from kickoff to the trophy ceremony, a goPuff spokesperson said.

goPuff is currently in 500 markets with 200 micro-fulfillment centers across the country.