PepsiCo marketing leaders on why Super Bowl is 'a great return for us'

Some marketers still weigh and measure the value they get out of running Super Bowl commercials, but not PepsiCo. The CPG giant is doubling down this year, running the most brands it ever has during Sunday’s game.

The six in-game ads include Pepsi, Doritos, Mountain Dew, Cheetos, Sabra and SodaStream. Sabra is a first-timer to the Super Bowl, while Cheetos is making a comeback after an 11-year hiatus, and Pepsi is sponsoring the Halftime Show for the ninth year.

"We measure our marketing very carefully and we know the Super Bowl is a great return for us - not just the 30 seconds in-game, but the lead up and conversations during the game and what happens after the game," said Greg Lyons, CMO of Pepsico Beverages North America.

Rachel Ferdinando, CMO of PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America, said this is a "big and critical time" for the marketer because "90 percent of people will be eating food and drinking beverages during gameday, and most of the products are PepsiCo products."

She added that the Super Bowl is a time when people come together to celebrate and spend time with loved ones, and PepsiCo wants its brands to help "create smiles with its products and content."

In 2017, Doritos took a year off from the Super Bowl, which wound up generating 1.2 billion impressions around people asking about and missing the the brand’s usual big game spot, Ferdinando told Campaign US.

The PepsiCo team is especially excited about its 3.5 minutes of brand airtime during the game because it has several new campaigns running and products that have launched recently. During the Grammy’s last weekend, Doritos announced its new Flamin' Hot Limón chips in a spot from Goodby that features singer Post Malone.

Goodby also created the Cheetos, SodaStream and Pepsi Super Bowl spots, while VaynerMedia developed Sabra and TBWA\Chiat\Day handled Mountain Dew. See some of the commercials and teasers below.