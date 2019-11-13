Pepsi has a treat for BravoCon attendees: Sparkling Rosé

Rosé all day. Frozé. Yes way, rosé.

The popular pink-hued wine is definitely not lacking in memes or catchphrases, but has anyone ever tried a zero-calorie, alcohol-free sparking rosé? Well, this weekend BravoCon attendees will have their chance to sip the limited-time beverage created by Pepsi.

The new Pepsi Sparkling Rosé beverage was developed in partnership with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump for BravoCon, an annual event for Bravo fans and influencers. The three-day event in New York City will run from November 15 – 17.

"Like our loyal Pepsi fans, Bravo superfans are some of the most unapologetic and dedicated fans out there," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, in a statement. "We created Pepsi Sparkling Rosé to give the fans something extra special to enhance their BravoCon experience and for a Real Housewives icon like LVP to give it her stamp of approval is truly awesome."

Only 100 full bottles of the product were made. The company’s internal design team designed the packaging for Pepsi’s Sparkling Rosé bottles, Kaplan told Campaign. Media is being handled by OMD.

In addition to a photo activation at BravoCon and tastings, fans can attend The Pepsi Sparkling Rosé Performance Stage during the weekend for a chance to see some of their favorite Bravo stars in the flesh.

The brand is also launching a Pepsi Rosé branded bra, which will part of the "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" show, with Vanderpump as a guest on Sunday at 10pm EST.