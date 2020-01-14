Pepsi strengthens Hispanic outreach with La Voz collaboration

Pepsi has raised the stakes of Telemundo's hit series, "La Voz", by doubling the show's prize pool from $100k to $200k.

The beverage giant is capitalizing on its new Spanish tagline, ‘Es Lo Que Quiero’ ('that's what I like'), which was inspired by the dynamic lifestyles of its consumer base, according to Esperanza Teasdale, Pepsi's Hispanic business unit marketing VP and general manager.

As she explained, Pepsi is targeting Hispanic consumers via both their Latin and American roots.

"Rather than looking at whether these consumers speak English or Spanish or how long they’ve been in the country, we’re looking at cultural affinity," she told Campaign.

According to her, the goal is to connect with what Pepsi calls "fusionistas," or "people who live 200 percent. That is, 100 percent American and 100 percent Hispanic. That group is our target," Esperanza said.

"They live unapologetically and that comes through Hispanic passion points like music," she added.

To that point, Pepsi is teaming up with Latin American singing competition La Voz (The Voice), and doubling the prize money of whoever ends up winning the second season of the show.

Pepsi also plans on centering its future Hispanic outreach around the Champion’s League as well, in addition to other cultural tentpole events throughout the year.

During the 2019 ANA Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference, Marissa Solis, SVP, core brands, media, sports, and partnerships Frito Lay North America, said that PepsiCo targeted Hispanic consumers in the past, but did not have a Hispanic business until last year.

This has led to broad multimedia pushes to reach Hispanic consumers, including out of home ads, celebrity endorsements from Hispanic celebrities including Eva Longoria and a punchy Super Bowl ad featuring pop star Cardi B.