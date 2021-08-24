Pepsi reminds fans ‘Football Is Calling’ as NFL season approaches

It’s been awhile since people have had the choice to sit at home and watch TV or venture outside to socialize with friends and family.

Although Sunday plans might now include brunch, Pepsi wants to remind people that football should be watched from kickoff to the final play. In the digital spot “Football Is Calling,” created by VaynerMedia, Billions star David Costabile is enjoying the game with a group of friends.

One pal gets ready to leave for brunch followed by another friend who can’t stay because she has “plans.” Costabile isn’t thrilled and delivers a rousing speech to inspire all football fans to sit back down.

“Look, I understand,” he says. “You stayed inside for what? Two years? There’s a lot of people out there who want to see you. And there’s this pressure. Pressure to brunch, pressure to baby shower, pressure to real shower.”

The speech becomes reminiscent of a fiery locker room monologue from a sports movie. “Today is for football,” Costabile says. “This is our sanctuary, where the only protocol is football. And the only thing we stand for is sitting.”

The clip ends with the friends sitting back down to enjoy the game with a cold can of Pepsi and some appetizers.

The story was inspired by people cautiously resuming normal life amid the pandemic, causing their Sunday social calendar to fill up.

“We want to encourage people to unapologetically enjoy the things they love the most,” Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at PepsiCo, told Campaign US. “Even if it's at the expense of other obligations, we want to celebrate the football watcher who wants to spend all 12 hours on their couch watching football all day.”

Pepsi and NFLShop.com also want to help fans “gear up for Game Day” by giving away $1 million worth of NFL gear and prizes through October. Fans can scan the QR code on the back of specially marked Pepsi bottles or packs to earn points, which they can redeem on NFLShop.com. Points can also be entered into a weekly sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes, including a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend Super Bowl LVI.

As the Delta variant continues to spread, Pepsi is keeping an eye on new developments, but it’s not scaling back on its NFL campaign.

“As far as live events, we're continuing to partner responsibly with our different team partners in areas where it makes sense,” Kaplan said. “Right now, our focus is connecting [with consumers] through our TV, digital and other marketing elements in our executions.”

Pepsi’s partnership with the NFL extends throughout football season with consumer engagement opportunities, digital and linear content, local market activations and more.