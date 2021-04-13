Pepsi and MTV play matchmaker in new reality dating series

Pepsi and ViacomCBS are giving reality stars a second chance at love on a new dating reality series, Match Me If You Can.

The show promotes Pepsi Mango, the soda giant’s first new permanent flavor in five years, and shares the same message: sometimes the best matches are the most unlikely ones.

Match Me If You Can will bring together eight reality TV stars from different franchises to find their unexpected match. Contestants include The Bachelor stars Eric Bigger and Onyeka Ehie, Too Hot to Handle contestant Harry Jowsey, Love Island USA star Kyra Green, The Challenge stars Ashley Brooke Mitchell and Natalie Negrotti, Are You the One? contestant Kylie Smith and The Circle star Joey Sasso.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who found love herself on the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind, will host the five-part series, which will air during commercial breaks of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents season finale on April 21 at 8pm ET.

ViacomCBS’ in-house content studio, Velocity, produced the show. The commercial break takeover is a “new concept” that “merges fandoms and creates a show within a show,” according to Pepsi.

The first episode will also appear on MTV’s YouTube channel that same evening, and the remaining four episodes will air on YouTube every Wednesday. The entire season will later be released on ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform PlutoTV.

“With the explosion of reality dating shows and online dating apps, it’s clear people are continuing to look for new and different ways to find their perfect match. With the launch of Pepsi Mango, we also know that sometimes a perfect match can be quite surprising,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing of Pepsi, in a statement. “That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to partner with ViacomCBS and MTV to create a new, unexpected and unconventional reality dating series bringing together some of the biggest names in reality TV for the chance to find their surprising perfect match.”

Pepsi is the latest brand to experiment with original content as another advertising avenue as consumers increasingly tune out traditional ad breaks. Capital One also recently partnered with NBC to present Capital One College Bowl, a reboot of the Emmy-winning quiz show, premiering on June 22.

NFL star Peyton Manning will host the series alongside his brother, Cooper Manning. College students will compete for academic scholarships by testing their knowledge outside the classroom, battling each other in a bracketed tournament to compete for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship funded by Capital One.

“We’re excited to be a part of the reboot of this classic quiz show that brings our customers and viewers alike entertainment they can enjoy with family and friends this summer,” said Byron Daub, VP of sponsorships and experiential marketing at Capital One in a statement. “We’ve always been passionate about supporting college students and we’re proud to be donating one million dollars in scholarships to the diverse and talented students participating in the Capital One College Bowl.”