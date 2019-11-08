Pepsi just 'getting started' in push to reach Hispanic market

"If Pepsi was running a marathon to engage with Hispanic consumers, were’ probably a mile into that 26-mile race," said Marissa Solis, SVP, core brands, media, sports, and partnerships Frito Lay North America, speaking at the 2019 ANA Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Conference.

"We’ve flirted with this consumer for the past 30 years, and so I have to admit when I was asked to lead the charge I was a little bit hesitant. I wasn’t sure that we were truly committed to long term success," she said.

Solis explained that her leadership knew the business case for engaging this audience for years, "but nothing changed."

She continued: "Hispanics are treated as a whole, but there are 60 million US Hispanics, they’re not all created equally. We originally had broad directives- ‘go win with Hispanics!..’ What does that mean? So we set up specific KPIs and made sure that we held ourselves accountable to this market."

While Pepsi has targeted Hispanic consumers in the past, it did not have a Hispanic business until last year.

This has led to broad multimedia pushes to reach Hispanic consumers, including out of home ads, celebrity endorsements from Hispanic celebrities including Eva Longoria and a punchy Super Bowl ad featuring pop star Cardi B.