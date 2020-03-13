Pepsi is giving Wild Cherry and Vanilla its own time to shine

Pepsi is going back to basics with its first individual ads for its Wild Cherry and Vanilla flavors in five years.

The latest arm of the "That’s What I Like" campaign is meant to introduce the new Pepsi Vanilla Zero Sugar and re-introduce Pepsi Wild Cherry Zero Sugar.

Following the lukewarm reception garnered by the combined Pepsi Cherry Vanilla beverage, the company realized that sometimes less is more.

The spots highlight each flavor individually, and features fans getting lost in the moment of opening a Pepsi.

One spot takes place in a market and another at work, with a message that seems to say Pepsi can make consumers completely immune to all forms of social awkwardness (if only that were the case).

In addition to TV, the campaign is being supported by a large scale partnership with digital content creator, GIPHY.

The spots were created by Alma and Single Threat.