Pepsi doubles down on Super Bowl halftime show, opts out of in-game spot

Pepsi will not air an ad during Super Bowl LVI. Instead, the soda brand will focus on its sponsorship of the Super Bowl halftime show by promoting the concert in the weeks leading up to the Big Game.

The beverage company released a trailer on Thursday promoting its all-star Super Bowl halftime show lineup including Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

The nearly three-minute clip mimics a movie trailer with each artist getting their own cinematic introduction. Eminem gets into a rap battle with his alter ego, Slim Shady; Snoop Dogg drives past a group of women drinking Pepsi on the street; Blige gets glammed up for a shoot; Lamar pens lyrics; and Dr. Dre walks by a giant piano on the beach.

All five artists stop what they’re doing after receiving an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles. The group meets up outside of SoFi Stadium before heading inside to perform.

“The Call,” directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, was scored by Adam Blackstone. The trailer features a musical compilation of the artists’ tracks including “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love.”

The trailer is available to view online. Teaser ads will also air on TV during the NFL playoff games in the coming weeks.

Fans can get a closer look at the event on Pepsi’s mobile app, which has additional content from the artists and the upcoming concert.

“When you look at the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show, it really comes into this idea of connecting our brand in an authentic way to culture,” Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, told Campaign US. “This spot will pique people's interest and get people more aware and excited about the show.”

Essentially, Pepsi’s Super Bowl halftime show is like a giant ad for the brand, Kaplan added.

Last year, Pepsi funneled its ad dollars away from traditional in-game advertising to promote the Super Bowl halftime show, featuring The Weeknd. Pepsi teased the concert for six weeks with two TV spots, a documentary and QR codes on cans through which fans could access exclusive content.

Although Pepsi won’t air a spot during this year’s Big Game, PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay snacks will make an appearance with an ad starring rapper Megan Thee Stallion.