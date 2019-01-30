Pepsi calls on Coke for Super Bowl truce

Pepsi has called on Coca-Cola for a truce after the brands spent months battling it out over Super Bowl coverage.

Coke has had to put up with its little brother beverage brand moving in on the town it built -- Atlanta. It had been locked out of any game commercials as Pepsi took ownership in this year’s soda category.

Many were waiting for Coke to paint the town red with guerilla marketing, but it looks like Pepsi beat it to the punch by calling on the brand to join them in a truce.

In a project that came together over the last 24 hours, Pepsi will drop a bronze statue of its founder holding its beverage opposite the infamous statue of Coke’s founder outside the World of Coca-Cola museum today.

Pepsi tweeted at Coke asking for a celebratory cheers to declare a temporary #CoclaTruce. Coke has since responded.

Hey @CocaCola thanks for being such gracious hosts for #SBLIII this week. We agree #TogetherIsBeautiful so we’d like to get our founders together for a celebratory cheers to declare a temporary #ColaTruce for the day. See you at @WorldofCocaCola soon! pic.twitter.com/LX3oyqCB5A — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 30, 2019







