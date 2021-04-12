Pepperidge Farm’s Goldfish challenge NBA players on TikTok

Can you fit more Goldfish in your hand than a 7’4’’ NBA player?

Pepperidge Farm launched the #GoForTheHandFul campaign on TikTok last week to find out just that, inviting TikTok users to attempt to beat Boban Marjanovic’s record of holding 301 crackers in a single hand.

The campaign, led by Saatchi & Saatchi, MSL and Spark PR is an effort to reach Gen Zers and adults over 18, said Janda Lukin, CMO of Campbell’s Snacks.

“Historically the Goldfish brand has focused on communicating and connecting with parents because kids love goldfish,” she said. “But we learned that nearly half of Goldfish are eaten by adults 18 years or older.”

TikTok users are encouraged to create a duet with the Boban’s video including the hashtags #GoForTheHandful and #contest to enter.

The 25 most creative videos will win an autographed “Boban size” special edition bag of Goldfish crackers, 2.5 times the size of the standard Goldfish bag. One winner will also be made the official “spokeshand” of Goldfish, snagging free Goldfish for a year and the opportunity to be featured in future social media content.

Goldfish also created a 30-second and 60-second spot for the campaign in which Marjanovic and friend and NBA player Tobias Harris debate who can hold more goldfish.

“The friendship between Tobias and Boban even on the court is genuine and entertaining,” Lukin said. “It felt like a great fit for the brand.”

The challenge will run through April 25, when winners will be announced.