People are using even GIFs to feel together while being apart, but which ones?

GIPHY has been tracking the usage of its online database since the start of stay-at-home orders in March, and it turns out – perhaps unsurprisingly – people are using GIFs more than ever amid social distancing.

In April, people used GIPHY 13 percent more than they did in March, which is a 65 percent increase when compared to February.

Unlike March, however, people searched less for coronavirus-related GIFs in April, while looking more for GIFs around timely moments and holidays.

Similar to March, people in April are increasingly seeking GIFs that encourage others and include laugh, such as "I love you," "laughter" and "oop!"

GIPHY Cares – a new channel to help people find the right words during these tough times – also made its debut in April. In less than 30 days, the channel has already garnered 1.6 billion views, with some of the top-viewed GIFs including those around positive mental attitude, check in with family and take time to stretch.

People have also been spending a lot of time talking about previously in-person events that have since become virtual, such as the NFL Draft, which saw a 260 percent increase in NFL GIF searches when compared to those in April 2019. There was also nearly a 184 percent uptick in draft-related searches compared to those the previous year.

SNL, which has gone virtual due to COVID-19, remains GIPHY’s top-viewed partner channel, with April as one of the channel’s highest-viewed months on the platform.

Searches for April Fool’s increased four times last month compared to those in 2019, while Easter searches doubled versus the week of Easter the year before. Additionally, Passover week saw five times the amount of searches on GIPHY compared to 2019 and Earth Day searches tripled.