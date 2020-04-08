People are looking for 'the helpers'

In times of crisis, production lines can switch gears to make goods the public needs, but what can an agency do? What can other brands do?

We’ve been asking ourselves how we can help, how to make the biggest impact and we believe it’s in continuing to invest our time, energy and optimism into collaborating with brands—to guide them to be the leaders we now need. As an agency, we’re offering our Purpose Workshop for free to any brand looking to rise to the occasion. Now’s the time we really need to gather and create actionable and relevant solutions.

Across the board, brands are stepping up to inspire, but many are looking for what to do. It’s at times like these, that a brand’s purpose becomes the lighthouse in the distance.

While there are many large brands rejiggering their marketing efforts to respond to the new normal, it’s the brands that are helping their customers and communities that we’ll truly remember.

Who are you helping?

The circumstances are calling us to come together—to reach out to neighbors and our community (both large and small) in new ways. The same is true for brands. Your audience’s needs have changed, but it’s possible that your audience is now different, expanded or totally new. It’s time for brands across the nation, and the world, to look at what they can do, who they can help and how they can do it.

One great example is JOANN’s. They are answering the call by building kits for home crafters to make masks for medical and "essential" workers. They’re harnessing the power of their existing audience, drawing on others who are eager to join the effort and endearing themselves to audiences across the board while helping community members on the frontlines.

What’s your purpose?

Today, a sense of purpose matters more than ever. Brands that tap into their purpose have long outperformed their peers. And the brands that lead with their purpose now will undoubtedly be the ones we remember. Legacy brands can often struggle to remember or articulate their purpose in ways that are relevant today, but there’s no greater opportunity than the present to refocus. For start-ups, this is a great time to reaffirm and articulate it to a wider audience. And for those brands that have it right, well, just keep leading and leaning in—we all need you more than ever.

One brand that has it truly dialed-in is Belcampo. They’re on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry by bringing it back to the basics. On a day-to-day basis, they’ve been making the right decisions to reduce the impact on the environment. But today, their whole-owned supply chain has meant they’ve been able to keep healthy meat shipping directly to consumers across the country. Keeping folks well fed, well nourished and safe at home.

What unique assets do you have?

Across the country, factories are retooling their operations to bring us supplies from ventilators to masks. Not every brand has a factory to regear, but many have unique assets—from data to manpower, digital platforms to supplies—that can be used to aid the effort. It’s time to reflect deeply and see what unique tools you have in your kit to help. Whether that’s helping small businesses stay afloat to producing specialty items that are in short supply.

Amass, typically known for their incredible spirits, took a look at their inventory and realized they had something the world needed—pure alcohol. And not just for making martinis. They quickly figured out that they could make hand wash that was high in alcohol, filling a gap in the market for people who couldn’t find hand sanitizer or soap anywhere.

Bottom line is that whether you are big or small, the impact you make now will ripple and grow. It’s time to be the helpers we all are looking for.

Lead on.

Kirsten Ludwig runs IN GOOD CO, an agency focused on building brands that lead with purpose. The agency and its global collective has been fully remote for over 5 years.