‘People were letting me know that it’s not ok’: Why marketers signed the Association of National Advertisers’ letter condemning AAPI violence

On Sunday, the Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing published a full-page letter in The New York Times and USA Today and digitally on AdWeek and HispanicAd condemning acts of violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.

The letter, which includes 91 signatures from industry leaders, details how the alliance is committed to supporting the AAPI community.

Among six declarations is a commitment to work with employee resource groups to create “safe spaces,” cultivate and share resources for awareness and education, and “support nonprofits and community groups that are helping keep Asian communities safe.” The letter also shows a commitment to “not staying silent” and encourages others to join the pledge.

Prior to the letter’s publication, AIMM held a webinar addressing the rise of hate crimes against the Asian-American community that included a shooting spree that left numerous Asian-American women dead in Atlanta this month.

The letter ran as attacks became more violent and visible, said Lisette Arsuaga, cofounder of AIMM.

“It was important for AIMM to take a stance and for the companies that are leading when it comes to multicultural prioritization and inclusion to be a part of our message,” Arsuaga said.

John Osborn, CEO at OMD U.S., who signed the letter, said it was “the right thing to do.”

“It's important to not just communicate and sign the letter, but provide the right resources and take action to make sure that our [employees] feel comfortable to have conversations and to reach out for support,” Osborn said. “OMD in no way, shape or form condones any kind of hatred, violence or racism. Hard stop.”

Throughout the pandemic, OMD has held biweekly meetings with leadership in which employees can address concerns and have open conversations. Osborn said he has kept an open line of communication for any employee who wants to have discussions with him.

“People were letting me know that it's not ok that some [members of the Asian community] in our own community have been harassed, experienced hatred and in some instances have even experienced violence,” Osborn said. As a result, he decided to sign the letter as a testament of support to Asian-American employees at OMD.

Meanwhile, at Republica Havas, cofounder and CEO Jorge Plasencia says he also jumped at the chance to sign.

“At Republica Havas, [we] believe that any acts of violence against any race should not be tolerated,” he said. “We [do a lot of] work in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community and we could not stay silent. We had to raise our voice.”

Republica Havas has previously issued statements on social media condemning violence against the AAPI community and shared resources.

We fully support our Asian communities, colleagues, partners, friends, & family members & condemn hate crimes against them. We're heartbroken & horrified about the 6 Asian women killed in this week’s attack in Atlanta. Join us in effecting change: #LinkinBio.#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/q99A8SBwUQ — Republica Havas (@RepublicaHavas) March 18, 2021

In addition, Senior Brand Strategist, Joana Wong, penned a purposeful and profound personal essay regarding #StopAsianHate that appeared in the UK's @Independent. Don't miss both of these pieces at the #LinkinBio. #SeeALL — Republica Havas (@RepublicaHavas) March 30, 2021

Plasencia said signing the letter was the natural next step.

“It's a statement that we have to live up to every day internally with our people and our clients,” he said.

OMD and Republica Havas client leaders also signed the letter, including McDonald’s and NBCUniversal, respectively.

AIMM provided a publicly available toolkit containing resources and lists of AAPI organizations to support.

“The bottom line is hate starts with ignorance,” Arsuaga said. “An act of hate against an Asian-American or Pacific Islander [person] is an act of hate against an American, our industry and against our country.”