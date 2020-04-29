People are dressing up to take out trash because we've reached new levels of stir-crazy

It’s okay to admit that taking out trash is now the most exciting part of your day. We’re right there with you. WOOO TRASH.

No one understands this new-found happiness like Glad. The Clorox brand is seriously amping up this moment by creating #TrashDayCostume -- a chance to flaunt all those killer threads you haven’t been able to since isolation gripped America.

"We saw that people had started making an event out of taking out their trash," said Lisa Bright, EVP, executive creative director at creative partner FCB Chicago. "And while most of us are under a shelter-in-place, and life can feel pretty isolating right now, this was an effort to bring a little joy into people’s days."

Glad partnered with influencers to help spread the word, including Lucie Fink who went hard and adorned her wedding dress for the special occasion.

"Throughout quarantine, the daily ritual of taking out the trash has become the only time many people get out of the house," said Nick Higgins, marketing director of Glad.

"So we wanted to have some fun with that concept, and give people a reason to spice up their daily routine and spark a little joy. What used to be the dirtiest chore of the day, is now the quarantine equivalent of an event we look forward to."

Of course, there is a serious message here too. Glad is taking the opportunity to thank sanitation workers putting themselves in high risk situations every day when collecting our trash.

The brand and FCB have Glad and FCB created a "Thank You" video for TV and online to spread awareness. In addition, Glad has partnered with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) to launch a fund financially supporting sanitation workers affected by COVID-19.

Higgins added: "As a brand, we wanted to not only raise awareness but show our appreciation for the sanitation workers who continue to keep us all safe. These men and women are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are too often underappreciated. Through simple actions, like remembering to tie our trash bags, we can all do our part to help keep workers safe in return."