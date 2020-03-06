More people care about firms prioritizing equal pay over environmental efforts

Companies: Don’t even think about celebrating International Women’s Day unless you walk the walk with equal pay.

A new study of 2,000 men and women from Have Her Back Consulting confirms that people think it’s more important (54 percent) for firms to honor women on this day by starting to pay them equally, compared with just 29 percent who say it is a priority for companies to publicly state support during this global awareness event.

Meanwhile, a total of 41 percent surveyed want companies to take action to provide greater opportunities for women all year round.

"Culture sees one-off marketing sponsorships of Pride, Black History or International Women’s Day events as inauthentic -- unless there is a demonstration of actions to advance women and minorities year-round," said Caroline Dettman, founding partner of Have Her Back Consulting.

"There is an extraordinary opportunity for companies who have advanced equity for women and minorities in their workplaces to stand out and equally, a big challenge for companies that aren’t walking the talk."

While almost a third of Americans are willing to advocate for a company that makes an effort to recognize women or minority groups during a global awareness event (29 percent) such as Black History Month, International Women’s Day and Pride Month, they are much more likely to advocate for those same companies when they extend that support year-round (37 percent).

In fact, when asked which issues were the most important for companies to solve, 70 percent of respondents said that "providing equal opportunities and equal pay to employees regardless of age, race or gender" is extremely important, followed by "reducing poverty" (61 percent) and "protecting the environment" (60 percent).

Women are the most adamant about equal opportunity for all workers (76 percent). Men are not far behind and also list these as the most important issues for companies to solve with equal opportunity (64 percent) just edging out equal pay (63 percent).

"Companies spend a lot of time and attention on advancing important issues such as climate change and reducing their environmental footprints," said Pamela Culpepper, founding partner of Have Her Back Consulting. "Yet, culture is demanding that companies spend more time on issues that are much closer to home -- their own employees."

The study also indicates that there is a need to ensure better representation in a company’s external efforts as well, as more than half (61 percent) of respondents say that it’s important for companies to authentically represent people like them in advertising, marketing and communications program. Yet, when asked how well companies actually do in representing people like them, only 40 percent or fewer said "somewhat well."

So what’s a company to do with Black History Month over, and International Women’s Day and Pride Months?

"Companies recognizing the contributions of women and minorities should never be a one and done," added Erin Gallagher, founding partner at Have Her Back Consulting. "Take stock of what’s happening internally by asking the women and minorities in your organization how they feel about the progress being made in equity, diversity and inclusion. The most impact -- and the best marketing efforts -- will come from listening and consistently acting on what they say."