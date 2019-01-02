Peloton Tread sprints into our home with new ads

Peloton has exploded into the 2019 with an ad that reaffirms its successful mission to compliment the fitness industry by cornering the at-home workout market.

Campaign work for the the Peloton Tread, a full-body fitness studio which allows you to take live and on-demand instructor-led fitness classes, launched on New Year’s Day during the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

"We have spent the last year working with Peloton to take them from a fast-growing start up to an unmistakable brand, and we are continuing to add to its brand story with the addition of the Tread," said Jillian Goger, creative director at Mekanism.

"Uncharted" was created by creative agency Mekanism New York. The ad gives consumers an inside look at the bootcamp-style workout where elite instructors and state-of-the-art technology put pretty much every muscle to work. The campaign will run across TV, digital and social starting.

Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, SVP, global brand marketing at Peloton, added: "The Peloton Tread is a revolutionary total body fitness experience that, when you finish, makes you feel like you can accomplish anything.

"Our launch campaign brings this transformative experience to life, all in the comfort of home."