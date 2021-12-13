'Peloton is the new Crockpot': Twitter users compare Sex and the City death to This is Us

One unexpected brand is trending following the premiere of Sex and the City’s reboot on Thursday: Peloton.

Spoiler: During the first episode, character John James "Mr. Big" Preston dies of a heart attack after riding on a Peloton bike. The death of one of the show’s recurring characters wasn’t only a shock to fans – Peloton also had no idea Mr. Big would bite the dust after using one of its products, BuzzFeed reported. Though the company did know the bike would be featured in the episode.

Following the episode, Peloton’s stock declined 11% in Thursday’s session alone.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that the character didn’t die due to the bike.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” said Steinbaum. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum added that more than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications.

“The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely,” she said.

This isn’t the first time a household item has killed off a beloved TV character. On the show This Is Us in 2018, a Crock-Pot malfunctioned, lighting a house on fire, and killing off the character Jack Pearson.

The episode led to Crock-Pot owners taking to social media to claim they were throwing away their products or questioning if they would use them again. At the time, in response, Crock-Pot launched a Twitter account, @CrockPotCares, to ease the fears of upset consumers.

Twitter users are comparing Peloton’s crisis to Crock-Pot’s.

I never thought I’d see the day where the most hated product on the planet wasn’t the Crock Pot. Peloton was like, hold my beer. #AndJustLikeThat #SATC — danobananno (@danobananno1) December 10, 2021

peloton crock-pot

��

crisis comms due to tv plots — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) (@4evrmalone) December 9, 2021

First crock pots and now Peloton. Why would these household items betray us like this? — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) December 10, 2021

Here are other reactions on social media to the death and Peloton's response...

And Just Like That...



Peloton stock drops nearly its lowest in a year because of SATC �� pic.twitter.com/NKMZGmWZ1n — atif (@isthisghosting) December 10, 2021

Kim cattrall should do a peloton ad — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) December 10, 2021

The PR person at Peloton having to make statement because Mr.Big died after using the bike… #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/U5ZLMfmrKV — Sarah Allegra Nehama (@NehamaSarah) December 9, 2021

A Peloton spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This story initially appeared on PRWeek.