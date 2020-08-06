Peloton names Dara Treseder head of global marketing, communications

NEW YORK: Peloton has named Dara Treseder to the newly created role of SVP and head of global marketing and communications as it reorganizes its marketing function.

The company has also promoted Karina Kogan, SVP and GM of digital, to SVP and head of global product marketing.

The two moves reflect a restructuring of marketing functions at Peloton into two areas: global marketing and global product marketing.

Treseder is set to start in the role on August 18, reporting to Peloton president William Lynch, the company said in a statement.

Treseder will determine strategy and goals for the company’s marketing and will be responsible for brand marketing, consumer insights, communications and creative. Peloton’s global communications department, which is led by SVP of global communications Jessica Kleiman, will report to Treseder. Previously, it operated as a standalone team.

Kogan will manage the marketing of Peloton’s product portfolio, including the Bike, Tread, digital and app lines and Strength discipline. She will also oversee performance marketing and media. Kogan started at Peloton last April. She also reports to Lynch.

Prior to Peloton, Treseder worked at 3D printing company Carbon as chief marketing and communications officer. She has also worked at GE and Apple, according to Peloton.

A Carbon representative could not be reached for comment.

Peloton revenue grew 66% year-over-year to $524.6 million in its fiscal Q3, which ended on March 31. The company saw a Q3 net loss of $55.6 million compared to $38.6 million in fiscal Q3 of last year, and it attributed the loss to litigation and settlement expenses.

This article first appeared on prweek.com.