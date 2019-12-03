This Peloton holiday ad parody is 100,000x better than original

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid that gawping, disingenuous fake news woman from the holiday Peloton ads, then lucky you. Keep it that way*.

But for those who’ve already been assaulted by the fitness brand’s latest campaign, it will come as no surprise to you that it’s currently the subject of a major internet dismantling.

Reactions to "The Gift That Gives Back" (which, in a nutshell, is a timeless romance about an already-really-in-shape young mom who’s gifted a stationary bike for Christmas by her husband and then films herself riding it over the course of a year so she can gift that video back) have ranged from confusion to downright anger.

Even Peloton’s loyal social media army has mixed opinions. While many on the official Peloton Facebook Page are celebrating the creative, others are expressing outrage and demanding the brand run its ads by them next time. One woman posted a video of herself riding the bike wearing headphones with two children screaming alongside the caption: "Dear Pelofam, I fixed the commercial. We can all rest easier."

While the Peloton stock has been fluctuating this week, experts believe that a negative ad response will not impact holiday sales. This is not the first time Peloton has been torn apart for its marketing, and the brand has only seen positivity on its business front since going public in September.

Whatever you make of the ad, chances are you’ll find this parody more entertaining, or at least 100,000x more human.

when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas ........ pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) December 2, 2019

*A media spend of mammoth proportions means, regrettably, you will be forced to watch the ad at some point in the near future.