Peek at some Latin American Cannes Lions contenders

As everyone in adland knows, Cannes is right around the corner, so to build some excitement about the festival, AdverPR shared some its favorite pieces of work from Latin America.

AdverPR, based in Mexico and Argentina, represents a number of agencies, such as Wunderman Thompson Latam, BBDO Argentina, Wunderman Thompson Mexico, Phd Argentina, Circus, Grey, IMAX Mexico, Hoy, Issue, Argentine Creative Circle, +Castro, Flamel and more.

Some pieces are heavy, others are fun, but they’re all wonderfully creative. Check out AdverPR’s top Latam Cannes contender picks below.

ARGENTINA

"Consent Pack" (BBDO/Tulipan)

Sex is a decision made by two people. If there is consent, there is respect and pleasure. Tulipan created a special pack designed to be opened with the consent of two people. The pack has an eight-button system that must be pressed and then pulled outwards at the same time in order to get the box to open, and being able to use the condoms inside. In order to open the pack you need, literally, all four hands from both people. The idea was to create a product that invited people to think and talk about the importance of consent in sex.

Consent Pack - Tulipan from BBDO argentina on Vimeo.

"Maria’s message" (Wunderman/Movistar)

Behind Maria’s voice note to her friend, there is a hidden desperate scream of help we can’t ignore. Following the brand’s efforts to generate awareness on gender violence, Wunderman BA and Movistar, a telecommunications company subsidiary of Telefónica Group, created a disruptive voice note: when listened aloud the conversation seems positive and trivial but when the audio is played with the phone close to the ear, another message is heard: one that tells the story of a woman in a violent situation, asking for help.

"Hidden city" (Hoy/LG)

LG opened up a "hidden" city in Buenos Aires for a campaign that used photography taken by neighborhood kids given smartphones by LG. In 1978, as Argentina was preparing to host the World Cup, the Military Government built a wall to hide a shantytown neighborhood from tourists and the media. Villa 15 has since been known as "Hidden City" (Ciudad Oculta). LG and PH15, a non-governmental organization that has been offering photography workshops to neighborhood kids for more than 15 years, gave 10 cellphones to kids in order to reveal what life is really like where they live.

LG - Hidden City / HOY by HAVAS Buenos Aires from SAN PUGLIESE STUDIO on Vimeo.

BRAZIL

"Black Box" (JWT/Zumbi dos Palmares College)

Before Africans became enslaved, they were experts in many fields, contributing to human history with important inventions that range from the telescope to setting the basis of cubism in art. It should be in schoolbooks, but it is not. Zumbi dos Palmares College, the only black college in Brazil, and J. Walter Thompson Brazil developed the project Black Box, turned into a 200-page book that brings black people’s cultural and historical legacy into the spotlight. The book includes black boxes in translucent tracing paper that reveal important historical information and names of black heroes when the pages are turned over.

ZUMBI DOS PALMARES | Black Box from J.Walter Thompson Brasil on Vimeo.

MEXICO

"Cocaine routes" (Circus/Netflix)

An immersive, personalized video experience to promote the launch of Narcos: Mexico, that shows users how cocaine travels around the world. In the digital platform https://cocaineroutes.com/ people from around the world can discover how the Cartel of Guadalajara distribute a "package" to their exact location. By entering the website and inserting their location, viewers start an immersive, personalized video experience, created in real-time by mixing video clips, Google Satellite images and Google Street View images. After getting the users’ location, the experience combines all of these elements with historically accurate routes and transportation methods (air, sea, land) to create a unique video and show how cocaine gets to their door.

Netflix / Narcos / Cocaine Routes Case Study. from CIRCUS. on Vimeo.

"FlyWater" (Grey/LuzyFuerza)

FlyWater, the first functional drink designed to mitigate the effects of flying in our body, is now available for sale. It comes in three versions and flavors with different functionalities: antioxidant, relaxing and immune strengthening.

PUERTO RICO

"DIY for Puerto Rico" (Grey/Construrama)

Home construction and repair tutorials are usually shot in sets. In this opportunity, the tutorials developed by Grey and Construrama - a chain of distribution of materials to hardware stores in Central America - were shot in a area of Puerto Rico that was one of the most damaged by Hurricane Maria. In this way, the construction tips were, at the same time, a concrete help in the recovery of the affected houses.

U.S. HISPANIC

"The Super Bowl Ad Hijack" (Circus/Northgate Market)

Northgate Market, the family-owned and operated supermarket chain, hijacked the much anticipated ads for one of the most important events of the year, The Super Bowl. They launched an ingenious digital campaign in which they created multi-platform pre roll parody ads, from SB spots. Using the same look and feel of the SB commercials, Northgate Market reminded viewers where to get the products they were about to see.

Northgate / The Super Bowl Ad Hijack Case Study. from CIRCUS. on Vimeo.