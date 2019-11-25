Peek inside Cracker Barrel's tiny home for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It’s 269 square-feet of home sweet home.

This has been the year of pop-ups, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store may have swooped in at the last minute to take first place with its tiny restaurant for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

One of America’s most-loved chains is transporting the float from Cracker Barrel’s Home Office in Lebanon, Tennessee, to New York City, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Jeff Sigel, vice president of marketing at Cracker Barrel, said: "As we celebrate our golden anniversary, this is a big moment for Cracker Barrel, and we wanted to do something extra special to mark our first ever-appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by creating a miniature Cracker Barrel experience that recalls the unique atmosphere of hospitality enjoyed by guests.

"With no locations in New York City, we’re unveiling our tiny home in Foley Square on November 27th and offering those in the area the opportunity to experience a taste of Cracker Barrel as we honor our 50-year legacy."

The brand leaned on Edelman and Havas for creative support.

If you look close enough, you’ll see some standout features including: a glowing fireplace; a set of the rocking chairs on the front porch, which have become an iconic symbol of the Cracker Barrel experience; items that blend the old with the new, from vintage toys, peg games and thin sticks; a vintage gramophone as a symbol of the brand’s deep heritage with music and artists since first opening its doors in 1969 and; an oven large enough to hold 150 twenty-pound turkeys.