It pays to be risky in medical advertising

Communication (Radio & Audio)

Gold Lion: Ryan & Suzie, Fistbump, and Mindhole

Agency: McCann, Birmingham

Client: Dexcom



A radio ad for a glucose monitoring system sounds like the world’s most boring brief. But UK agency McCann Birmingham got together with US brand Dexcom to lampoon people’s pretensions, going so far as to describe them as ‘pricks’ (a Brit slang term for a-hole). It was a clever, humorous, pretty risky and downright brave creative that didn’t pull any aural punches.

The campaign came in three executions, which together won a Gold, Silver and Bronze Lion at Cannes. Each ad uses the dry, exasperated tones of an English narrator. In Ryan & Suzie he sighs at their tired use of hashtags (#fearlessexplorers, #intoxicatedbytravel, #loveiseverything – not exactly vintage Insta inspo).

In Fistpump, he voices his disgust at "British people who fist pump", "Instagram couples", "lifestyle gurus" and "bartenders who call themselves mixologists". In Mindhole, our pissed Brit tells a tale of an ad agency that needs "a more hyper-targeted communications paradigm". Ouch.

At the end of each ad is a brilliant mix of put-down and product message, that totally gets its audience: "The world is already full of pricks, so we made a glucose monitoring system for diabetics that doesn't have any. The Dexcom D6. No needles. No pricks."

Following such positive critical reaction, McCann Birmingham is looking to roll out the existing campaign in other global markets.



Pack a punch in your next campaign – partner with UK creatives