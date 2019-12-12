Pavone Marketing Group taps Ronaldo Jardim as new CCO

by Michael Heusner Added 4 hours ago

The Brazil native will be responsible for PMG's overall creative concepts as well as its three individual agencies.

Pavone Marketing Group has named industry veteran Ronaldo Jardim as its new chief creative officer.

Jardim, a Rio de Janeiro native, has served at a number of agencies including Droga5, Saatchi & Saatchi LA, Cheil Brasil and R&R Partners. 

He will lead creative direction and oversee all creative concepts and executional efforts for PMG, an independent, full-service research and marketing group that includes the agencies Pavone (consumer and B2B marketing), quench (food & beverage marketing) and Varsity (senior and retirement living marketing). 

He succeeds James Madsen, who was chief creative officer of Pavone and Quench until July of this year. 

"I've always looked for opportunities that can push me and my work to the next level, and at Pavone, I'll have the right team and the tools to achieve that. PMG is an independent company that’s built an impressive client roster, with all the talent needed to compete with any agency," Jardim said of his appointment. 

Michael Pavone, president and CEO, added, "Ronaldo’s track record in integrating digital thinking, his vision for how our agencies and brands should evolve to meet the needs of the market, and his success at agencies including Droga5 and Saatchi will help us to continue to build our differentiated independent agency.

Earlier this year, Jardim was awarded Gold, Silver and the Grand Prix design awards from Brazil’s prestigious Wave Festival. He has also been awarded Gold ADDYs and a Gold Integrated Lion from Cannes International Festival of Creativity for his work. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS