Pavone Marketing Group taps Ronaldo Jardim as new CCO

Pavone Marketing Group has named industry veteran Ronaldo Jardim as its new chief creative officer.

Jardim, a Rio de Janeiro native, has served at a number of agencies including Droga5, Saatchi & Saatchi LA, Cheil Brasil and R&R Partners.

He will lead creative direction and oversee all creative concepts and executional efforts for PMG, an independent, full-service research and marketing group that includes the agencies Pavone (consumer and B2B marketing), quench (food & beverage marketing) and Varsity (senior and retirement living marketing).

He succeeds James Madsen, who was chief creative officer of Pavone and Quench until July of this year.

"I've always looked for opportunities that can push me and my work to the next level, and at Pavone, I'll have the right team and the tools to achieve that. PMG is an independent company that’s built an impressive client roster, with all the talent needed to compete with any agency," Jardim said of his appointment.

Michael Pavone, president and CEO, added, "Ronaldo’s track record in integrating digital thinking, his vision for how our agencies and brands should evolve to meet the needs of the market, and his success at agencies including Droga5 and Saatchi will help us to continue to build our differentiated independent agency.

Earlier this year, Jardim was awarded Gold, Silver and the Grand Prix design awards from Brazil’s prestigious Wave Festival. He has also been awarded Gold ADDYs and a Gold Integrated Lion from Cannes International Festival of Creativity for his work.