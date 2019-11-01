Patrick McLean steps into Walgreens CMO role

Patrick McLean is the new senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Walgreens, the retail giant has announced.

The marketer joins from TD Bank, where he was most recently the executive vice president, CMO and head of corporate and public affairs. McLean is credited with transforming the department into a "digital first" and data-driven organization, driving brand and acquisition marketing campaigns, public relations, social media, field and retail marketing, and customer experience programs.

Prior to TD Bank, McLean spent time at Capital One Financial Corporation, as well as the Head of Interactive Marketing and E-Commerce at Verizon.

"It’s exciting to join Walgreens at this pivotal moment, when modern marketing can serve as an architect of end-to-end customer journeys and experiences," said McLean.

"I look forward to working with the highly talented team across the country, ensuring together that Walgreens is at the forefront of marketing in this critical area of the business."

Vineet Mehra, SVP, global CMO at Walgreens Boots Alliance: "At WBA, we are at the intersection of healthcare, beauty and retail, and therefore our content needs to be deeply personal and relevant.

"Patrick McLean shares our vision to approach marketing through a personalized, customer-obsessed lens, and ensuring that we deliver extraordinary experiences that enrich our customers’ lives. We are thrilled to have him join our team and lead us through this next phase of our growth."