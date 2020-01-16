Patagonia's Cory Bayers to chair Brand Film Awards jury

The marketing leader of one of the world’s most heralded brands is this year’s jury chair of the 2020 Brand Film Awards.

Cory Bayers, global VP of marketing at Patagonia, will helm judging for the fifth-annual edition of the premier event honoring brand films, hosted by PRWeek and sister media outlet Campaign.

Since Bayers’ appointment to Patagonia’s senior leadership team in 2016, the outdoor retailer has been hailed for its positive influence and earned plaudits from organizations from PRWeek to the World Economic Forum.

Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Ventura, California-based Patagonia is a certified B-Corporation that has been recognized for its environmental activism and has distributed more than $110 million in grants and in-kind donations.

Before joining Patagonia, Bayers was VP of global brand creative and global brand manager at Lululemon and helped lead global marketing at Helly Hansen.

This year’s Brand Film Workshop and Brand Film Awards are set for May 7, 2020, in New York City. The fifth-annual edition of the awards will showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective branded content films, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries.

The unique gathering honors a new generation of marketing storytellers, while rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Entries are open to any organization in North America, South America, Asia and Australia. All films created by organizations in Europe should be entered into Brand Film Awards EMEA.

Entries must be received by 9 p.m. EST on January 22; late entries will be accepted until January 29. Full submission information is available here.

Following the entry process, the best films will be selected by a high-profile jury comprised of top creatives from the worlds of PR, advertising, digital, production, film and media. Those interested in being a member of the Brand Film Awards jury should make their case here.

This year's awards have been reorganized into five categories: Business, Brand Sectors, Audience Engagement, Craft and Individual & Team. A special Brand Film of the Year will be selected by the chair of jury and senior editors at PRWeek and Campaign.