Pantone taps Huge for global 'earned-first' campaigns

Pantone, the global authority on color, has hired Huge as its new global communications AOR, focusing on developing and executing "earned-first" creative campaigns and more.

The Interpublic Group agency, which will work with Pantone across the U.S., EMEA and APAC, will support the brand’s business transformation agenda.

Adrián Fernández, VP and general manager of Pantone in a statement" "The Huge team impressed us with their modern approach to communications and their ability to field an interdisciplinary team of strategists and creatives who know how to reach our key audiences in exciting ways that matter:

Previously, Pantone worked with MDC’s Kwittken (now KWT) on global comms. In 2017, Huge hired former Kwittken executive Jason Schlossberg to build out its PR department as managing director of strategic communications. Schlossberg spent 11 years at the MDC-owned agency before joining Huge.

Huge’s strategic comms team will use its team of editorial, design, UX and tech experts to amplify Pantone’s storytelling capabilities in the design world.

"There are very few brands that elicit more excitement here at Huge than Pantone, which has single-handedly changed the way that designers and brands work, collaborate, and think about color," said Schlossberg in a statement. "Together, we will create the kind of transformative thought leadership that will not only further solidify Pantone as the global authority on color, but, more importantly, engage the next generation of emerging creatives and designers."

Last week, Michael Koziol stepped down from his role at Huge as global CEO to focus on private equity ventures. He was succeeded by Pete Stein, who joins the shop from Fullscreen Media.