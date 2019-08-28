How Panera's social listening delivered Lil Nas X to a fan

Panera made a Lil Nas X super fan’s day – or maybe year – when the brand teamed up with the rapper to have him deliver a panini to the enthusiast’s house himself.

The fast-casual restaurant chain noticed a tweet earlier this month from a woman who said she hopes Lil Nas X and Panera team up since the rapper was slated to sing his new song "Panini" at the VMAs on August 26.

can you partner with @panerabread & give out free paninis???



thnx?? — z (@as_zif) August 14, 2019

Panera listened and delivered literally.

"When you combine the hottest musician on the planet and his hit track ‘Panini’ with one of the most iconic brands when it comes to bread (in addition to the social listening aspect with giving what our fans want), this just made perfect sense for everybody," said Scott Nelson, VP of marketing at Panera.